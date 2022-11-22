LAMAR, Mo. — Great news for the City of Lamar, it’s getting $2,300,000 from the “Missouri Department of Natural Resources.”

The money will help fund a new well for drinking water, and replace aging water lines.

The city installed its first well last summer, which replaced lake water as a source.

The second well will help back up the new supply.

“You know our infrastructure, like every place is falling behind. The city in the past, it’s just aging out. And so that just all has to be replaced. This is one way we can help do that,” said Rusty Rives, Lamar Asst. City Admin.

The city had also applied for funding to make improvements to its sewer system, but that request didn’t make the final cut.