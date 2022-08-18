LAMAR, Mo. — Police in Lamar are investigating a death after responding to a home early Thursday morning.

Just before 3 AM, LPD responded to a home in the 1100 block of Allen St. for a report of a woman possibly not breathing, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Location of where Lamar PD and EMS found a woman who later died on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Her name remains unknown pending notification of kin.



First responders initiated life saving measures and transported the woman to Cox-Barton County. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Her name is being withheld at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

LPD continues to investigate and ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 417-682-3546.