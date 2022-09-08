Dallas L. Underwood

LAMAR, Mo. — Police in Lamar were able to stop and arrest a man after a brief chase.

Officers attempted to stop 31-year-old Dallas L. Underwood as he was cycling on 13th after noting multiple traffic violations, LPD stated in a release. Underwood fled on his bike as he was approached.

After a short distance Underwood jumped from his bike and continued on foot through a neighborhood. He was eventually caught and brought into custody.

A baggy of suspected methamphetamine weighing over 2.5 grams was found on Underwood’s person during his arrest.

FOUR STATES CRIME…

He remains in Barton County Jail awaiting formal charges for Resisting Arrest/Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.