Dallas L. Underwood

LAMAR, Mo. — Police in Lamar were able to stop and arrest a man after a brief chase.

Officers attempted to stop 31-year-old Dallas L. Underwood as he was cycling on 13th after noting multiple traffic violations, LPD stated in a release. Underwood fled on his bike as he was approached.

After a short distance Underwood jumped from his bike and continued on foot through a neighborhood. He was eventually caught and brought into custody.

A baggy of suspected methamphetamine weighing over 2.5 grams was found on Underwood’s person during his arrest.

He remains in Barton County Jail awaiting formal charges for Resisting Arrest/Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.