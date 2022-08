LAMAR, Mo. — The annual Free Fair kept Lamar Police busy this weekend — but the focus wasn’t fighting crime.

There were two incidents involving alcohol and one car wreck. Police also responded to one domestic disturbance and one fight involving juveniles.

Bigger numbers for missing kids — seven of those.

They also helped with medical calls and a list of missing items. In fact, out of 14 found items, they still have an unclaimed cell phone, debit card and set of car keys.