MINDENMINES, Mo. — To celebrate National Bison Day, dozens of people gathered at Prairie State Park for a tour and a chance to see bison in their natural habitat.

About four years ago bison were designated the “National Mammal”.

Currently, it’s estimated there are roughly 500,000 bison in North America.

Around 40 of those are located at the Prairie State Park, on 3,000 acres.

“So since it’s our national mammal now, we honor it. Since we do have bison here at the park, we do ‘Bison Saunter’ every month except for October. And National Bison Day we do two of them because we’ve had quite a bit of demand over the past two years to do so,” said Dana Hoisington, Naturalist.

Over the years the number of bison has decreased from nearly 30,000,000 to less than 1,000,000.