BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s a free food Friday for some first responders in the Lamar area.

Law enforcement officers, paramedics, and other emergency responders are getting their meals delivered courtesy of Cox Health Barton County. It’s the sixth year for their “Salute to First Responders” project, providing meals across southwest Missouri.

Alan Butler with Cox Health points out it’s just one small way to say thank you.

“They’re in our emergency departments, whether it’s emergency responders, EMS people or it’s law enforcement. But we interact with them routinely. This was our way of, a small way, to give back to the community and to them in particular,” said Butler.

Cox Health kicked off the project last week at the Monett hospital. They’ll also be stopping in Springfield and Branson in the coming weeks.