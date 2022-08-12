MONETT, Mo. — What better way to say “thank you” than with a free meal? Cox Monett Hospital hosted the 7th annual “Salute to First Responders” Friday. Organizers gave away around 50 boxed barbecue lunches for police, firefighters, and ambulance crews. It’s all to show appreciation for their role in day-to-day operations in the Emergency Room.

“A good friend of mine, a physician, once said it’s all about who you drink coffee with. And so it’s these relationships that we create outside of the Emergency Department that help support a closer bond when we really need it,” said Alan Butler, System Dir. Public Safety & Security, CoxHealth.

CoxHealth will hold another First Responder Lunch Giveaway next week in Barton County.