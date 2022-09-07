LAMAR, Mo. — An area community believes they’ve taken a big step forward when it comes to getting information out to residents.

“And there was no way to send out an alert to people if it was an emergent situation,” said Tiffany Triebel, Director of Transit, Truman Area Transportation Service.

Even civic officials admit the old City of Lamar website was not exactly user-friendly. But they believe the new one is a big improvement. Tiffany Triebel says it can allow residents to do a lot more than in the past.

“We can now allow our citizens to be notified of different happenings, you can, they can go onto our site and chose “Notify Me” and sign up for an account and chose for notifications for various things, road closures, council meetings, um water leaks, any anything basically you can choose what what you want to subscribe to,” she said.

She says the new website works well not only on personal computers but on mobile devices too, which wasn’t the case before.

“And you can make payments online a lot easier than what you could before, you’re not having to hunt through multiple pages to find a different link,” said Triebel.

And she says residents who have yet to log on will be pleasantly surprised at how much information it contains and how quickly they can access it.

“For instance, for T.A.T.S., for Truman Area Transportation Service, we close when there’s inclement weather, that will be on there, if there’s flooding or anything like that, we flood from time to time that will be there as well so yeah, and we’ll update for storm sirens and stuff,” she added.

The homepage is even adorned in the school district’s colors of black and red.

If you’d like to check out the website here.