BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — After more than two years, a local memorial park has been officially dedicated. The Barton County Memorial Park in Lamar saw over 200 people Saturday. The park was established as a way to always honor and remember veterans and 69 Barton County Soldiers who died in World War II. It was also built to memorialize the Barton County Memorial Hospital, which stood in the same location for 70 years.

In 1948, Chairman of the Barton County Hospital, Henry Chancellor, buried a time capsule in the hospital’s cornerstone. Today, Chancellor’s grandson, Eric, opened the time capsule at the ceremony to find all kinds of memories within.

“We did this of course, for the 69 guys, but we also did it for the veterans and hospital employees, but we did it for the community. You know, even if you didn’t have anything to do with the military or the hospital, you know, we hope this is a place you can come out and enjoy, and obviously, this is, you know, people – that’s what they’re doing,” said Joe Davis, President, Barton County Memorial Park Board.

There are still more additions to come – the park will see a brand-new pavilion with connecting sidewalks.