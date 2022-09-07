LAMAR, Mo. — A recent donation gives a new Four State park a new look. The Barton County Memorial Park in Lamar has new asphalt — thanks to an anonymous donor. The amount of the donation is $20,000 dollars.

This is all part of a project that began in 2019. Since that time, what used to be the site of the old Barton County Memorial Hospital has been transformed to include monuments, pavers, flags, a Walk of Honor, a memorial wall, and a tank — all honoring our service men and women.

“We basically started from scratch after the hospital was tore down in 2019. All new sidewalks, just a lot of memorials going up, lot of stuff in the ground. We’re trying to get the grass re-seeded and we got some walkways going from one section to another. So, yeah, basically we started from the ground up,” said Joe Davis, Barton County Memorial Park.

The park will be packed a little more than a week from now. A dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 17th at 11 a.m.