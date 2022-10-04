BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Barton County Memorial Park in Lamar is getting bigger, again.

Work is underway to add a new pavilion, along with 850 ft of perimeter sidewalks.

Community donations are making it possible.

The pavilion will honor a member of the community and the nurses who worked at what once was on the property; the Barton County Memorial Hospital.

Work on the park started in 2019. It includes monuments, pavers, a walk of honor and a memorial wall.

“With the sidewalks, we’re able to give people a place where they can come. I’ve said it many times before, you know, you don’t have to be a veteran, you don’t have to have anything to do with the old hospital, but you can still enjoy the park,” said Joe Davis, President, Barton Co. Memorial Park Board.

Construction on both projects is expected to be finished by Thanksgiving.