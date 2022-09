LAMAR, Mo. — Getting in and out of a local county courthouse will be a bit of a challenge — at least for a few more days. Workers started removing the old roof of the Barton County Courthouse last Friday to make way for a new one. That new one could be finished as early as this Friday.

Gabriel Roofing in Lamar is handling the close-to $60,000 project — which also includes the installation of new Christmas lights. The old ones were damaged in a lightning strike in June.