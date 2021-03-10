Barton County Memorial Park to host cruise night

LAMAR, Mo. — If you’re into car shows and supporting local communities, there’s an event coming up in Barton County you may want to add to your calendar.

The Barton County Memorial Park is hosting Lamar Cruise Night on Saturday, March 20th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $20 per vehicle – and includes a free lunch. Proceeds will go towards 5 commercial 20-foot flag poles that will be placed on the new war memorial.

Joe Davis – Barton County Memorial Park Volunteer, said, “If you would like to see some old cars, should be a good crowd. Some good food, we’re gonna have the building open up here, so if you wanna come inside, eat or use the restroom, or just look around the park, we got a lot of pictures here.”

If rain happens to cancel the event this weekend, a make-up date has been set for March 27th.