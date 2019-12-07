Barton County Memorial Park nearly complete

LAMAR, Mo. — Phase two of the creation of the Barton County Memorial Park is now complete.

All debris from the former hospital has been removed and the footings that were nearly 25 feet deep have been filled.

Now, phase three of the project includes removing a few trees that would cause eventual damage to the sidewalks and preparing the ground for planting grass and flower beds.

The project of transforming the former hospital grounds into a memorial park dedicated to the fallen Barton County men who fought in World War II, is being funded by donations.

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Barton County Memorial Park Facebook page for more information.