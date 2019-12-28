Barton County Master Gardeners are looking for volunteers

LAMAR, Mo. — A landscaping group in Southwest Missouri is looking for volunteers next year.

The Barton County Master Gardeners are inviting the public to help with volunteer projects for next year.

This organization takes care of the Lamar City Park Demo Garden and the Lamar Senior Center Garden.

Volunteers will be pulling weeds, watering, mulching, and planting, all while learning about gardening.

They meet every Tuesday at 9 a.m. starting in March and lasting through October.

If you would like to volunteer, we’ve provided the Master Gardener’s contact information is provided below.

417-682-3579

BCMOMG@GOOGLEGROUPS.COM