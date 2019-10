LIBERAL, Mo. (KOLR) — A 52-year-old man from Liberal, Missouri was pronounced dead at the scene after a single-vehicle crash.

Around 10:08 p.m., Kevin Davis was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer westbound on US Highway 160.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Davis ran off the roadway, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

At 11:08, the Barton County Coroner pronounced Davis as deceased.

He was wearing his seatbelt.