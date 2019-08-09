Barton County is one of 19 Missouri counties denied FEMA assistance

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. – FEMA denies federal assistance to 19 counties in Missouri including Barton County.

But the state emergency management agency is asking the federal government to reconsider its decision to deny disaster aid to residents in 19 Missouri counties. The state’s appeal involves a federal disaster declaration from severe flooding and storms this year. In the appeal sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Missouri says about 35 percent of families in these counties are low income and need federal help. Also, there is only one month left for residents and business owners to register for FEMA assistance.