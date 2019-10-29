Barton County hospital undergoes demolition; enters next phase of memorial park construction

LAMAR, Mo.–Six weeks into demolition and all that remains of what was the Barton County Memorial Hospital, is rubble.

Some items from the hospital were perserved, such as the Cornerstone, the flagpole and several capstones.

Inside, they were able to save a 700-pound safe, and an I-beam from the 19630 elevator that bears the hospital’s name.

Project organizer Joe Davis says they are making steady progress on the project to clear the way for the new memorial park.

“It’s all concrete floor and huge footings that they’re going to have to pick up with the excavator over here,” Davis explained. “And it’s going to be quite a big job.”

Fundraising efforts are in full swing to raise money for accessories in the park. They have started selling bricks from the old hospital in order to install things like benches and a memorial monument.