Barton County Health Dept. throws baby shower to provide resources to expecting mothers

BARTON COUNTY, Mo.–Pregnant women in a Southwest Missouri community are the recipients of a baby shower in their honor.

The Barton County Women, Infants ond Children (WIC) Office held its second annual fall baby shower on Wednesday. The event was open to all pregnant women in the county, not just ones already receiving WIC services through the Barton County Health Department.

Tina Schnelle with the Barton County Health Department says the event was free to moms-to-be. And, she says it included more than just a free lunch and free supplies.

Tina Schnelle, WIC Program Coordinator, Barton Co. Health Dept.

“Most importantly, to give them the opportunity to learn about the services to them as pregnant women and to them as new moms in our community,” Schnelle explained. “Services like Frrst Steps, Early Head Start, Head Start, the Alliance of Southwest MIssouri that provides car seats.”

Schnelle says the event is held twice a year and is made possible through the help of a large group of sponsors.