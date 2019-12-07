Barton County Electric Co-Op customers to see lower bills in December

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Customers of an area utility might be getting some unexpectedly good news this month.

Due to a relatively mild Winter and Summer, customers of Barton County Electric Co-Op will be getting a break on their December bill.

The savings may not be enough to eliminate the bill altogether.

But most will see some drop in what they normally have to pay this month.

Jeff Hull, Barton County Electric Coop General Manager, said, “Barton County Electric’s December electric bills there will be a discount to residential and small commercial accounts uh in the amount of $650,000 total.”

Because Barton County is a Co-Op, Hull says any savings to the company must be passed on to customers.