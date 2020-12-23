Barton County charity donates over $250,000

LAMAR, Mo. — A new charity in Barton County is donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to help those in need this holiday.

Steve George, Ministerial Alliance, said, “There is a lot of need in the community.”

So Lamar minister Steve George is excited to be on the receiving end of a big fundraiser.

“We raise money several times a year to give to charities, Good Samaritan fund, local people who need a little help with a utility or a nights stay.”

The Lamar Ministerial Alliance got a $5,000 check from Show Me Wagyu Charities. There are several more checks for the Lodge of Hope, Barton County 4H, Good Samaritan Fund, The Group “About Our Kids,” and Area Agency On Aging.

Another $100,000 check will create scholarships for families with special needs kids to help connect them with treatment. Danny Little is more than happy to hand out those checks, totaling more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Danny Little, Show Me Wagyu Charities, said, “I’ve been blessed and I just want to pay the community back for the support I’ve had over the years.”

Part of that is this Wagyu for Charities drive thru burger feed. The project is a joint effort with the Barton County Cattlemen’s Club, Lockwood Packing Company, and Tractor’s Restaurant. The recently formed Show Me Wagyu Charities is supplying the beef and brats for 2500 meals, hoping to curb hunger and boost spirits.

“I feel like the best thing I can do now is provide a little Christmas cheer. There’s a lot of depression going on right now. And I think events like that kind of make people realize the community is still here to support them.”