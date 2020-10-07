Barton County Chamber raising funds for music pavilion

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Barton County Chamber of Commerce is in the early fundraising stages of bringing a music pavilion to Lamar. It will be called Wyatt Earp Park and will sit near the downtown square.

The park will give residents an outdoor venue to watch live music — the area will also serve as an internet hotspot. A construction company has just been contracted to start the project, which will cost around $250,000 to 280,000. The attraction will also give details on Wyatt Earp’s time in Lamar.

Astra Ferris, CEO, Barton County Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are very excited. It will also have the story on different murals about Wyatt Earp and his wife Urilla. And just their story and how he got Lamar legendary beginning.”

The hope is to have the pavilion complete in the next two years. The chamber will be hosting more events in the future to fundraise for the venue.