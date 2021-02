BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — One Southwest Missouri Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for a virtual scavenger hunt.

Saturday the Barton County Chamber of Commerce is holding its Wisper Internet Scavenger Hunt. The event is online and goes from eight a.m. to eight p.m. Players will be looking for photos, get to explore the county, and learn more about what the community has to offer.

There will be two first-place prizes and participants can win up to a $50 gift card.