BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Barton County’s 911 center received a call of an automobile accident at Highways 126 and 43.

Jasper and Liberal fire departments along with a Barton county ambulance responded to the scene.

Currently there is no information on injuries. The accident is being investigated by the Missouri state highway patrol.

The Barton county sheriff’s offices warns drivers that pass through the area of the accident to drive with caution.