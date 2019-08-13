Barton County 18-month-old in critical condition after found in pool unconscious

LAMAR, Mo — The Barton County Sheriff is praising one of his deputies for saving an 18-month-old baby.

Sheriff Mitchell Shaw says Deputy Weiser responded to the call Monday about the young girl found unconscious in a pool. It was estimated she was in the pool for 10 to 20 minutes.

When Deputy Weiser arrived, he determined she was not breathing and she did not have a pulse.

Deputy Weiser began performing CPR and continued CPR until the ambulance arrived.

Once EMTs and paramedics arrived on scene, Deputy Weiser carried the female infant to the ambulance and continued CPR on the way to the hospital. Once at the hospital it was determined her heartbeat was back. She was then flown to Children’s Mercy in KC where she is now stable but still in critical condition. Barton County Sheriff

Sheriff Mitchell Shaw thanks Deputy Weiser, Paramedics & EMTs with the Barton County Ambulance, Jasper County EMS, and Missouri State Highway Patrol for their quick response and he expresses his prayers for the girl and her family.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will continue the investigation.