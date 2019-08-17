Barton Co Pursuit Ends in Jasper Co; Two in Custody

Barton County Sheriff’s Office — On 08/16/2019, at approximately 10:36pm Deputy Sheriff Zakk Yokley with the Barton county sheriff’s office was patrolling eastbound on highway 160 when he observed a silver Nissan truck fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of NN Highway and 160 headed south.

At that time the deputy got behind the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating his emergency equipment. The truck failed to stop for the deputy. The truck traveled at extremely dangerous high rates of speed eastbound on 126 Highway.

A Missouri Conservation Agent took over the lead in the pursuit at 126 Highway and I-49. The driver of the truck was able to avoid stop sticks laid out by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Arty Torbeck at 1st Ln and 126 hwy, and continued southbound on Southwest 1st Ln.

During the pursuit the suspect led the Conservation Agent, and Deputies of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office through the city of Jasper. The pursuit ended when the truck drove down a steep embankment, through a fence, and into a field just west of county road 138 and north of baseline in Jasper County. There was three subjects in the vehicle, two subjects were arrested at the vehicle, but the diver fled on foot into a wooded area and was not located.

BCSO do not specify in what decade the 1990 Nissan pickup was reported stolen

At the conclusion of the investigation it was learned the vehicle that was being pursued was reported stolen out of Pittsburg Kansas.

