Barry-Lawrence library system to close Purdy branch

The Barry-Lawrence library system announced they will be closing their Purdy branch.

This decision comes as a result of multiple factors, for one, the branch is not performing as well as the others. And with the state minimum wage going up, the library would not be able to keep up with competitive wages. Barry-Lawrence library director Gina Milburn says the circulation at the library plays a large part in their closing as well.

"We have about, between 4 and 500 check outs a month here. Our bigger branches circulate between 5 and 6,000 items. Now of course, Purdy is one of the smaller communities that we serve but also we look at average daily circulation, and their also the lowest on what we average on a daily basis,” says Gina Milburn, Barry-Lawrence Library Director.

The last day of operation for the branch will be March 1st. And though the location will be closed, the Barry-Lawrence library system will still be offering outreach programs in Purdy.