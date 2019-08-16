Barry County woman facing charges after allegedly pulling gun on road workers

Breaking News
Cheryl Staponski, 59, has been charged with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Staponski allegedly pulled a pistol on two road workers who were inspecting damage on Farm Road 2057 on July 14th.

The victims say she pulled the slide back on the gun to chamber a round, and told them she’d kill them if they didn’t leave. They say she held the gun on them until they drove away–also threatening to have her dog attack them.

Staponski is being held in the Barry County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

