TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Kansas farmer took the national spotlight about two weeks ago for his kind act, but now he's being honored at home.

Dennis Ruhnke made headlines when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo read aloud the handwritten letter Ruhnke sent along with his last extra mask from his farming days. Ruhnke hoped it would benefit a frontline worker in New York, where more than 25,000 have died from COVID-19.