BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man is killed in an early morning ATV crash in Barry County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Donald Gunter, of Purdy, was driving an ATV on County Road 1035 just after 2 A.M. Wednesday.

The ATV when off the road, hit an embankment and flipped over. Gunter was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.