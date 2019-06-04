Barry County inmates captured after early morning escape

Two Barry County inmates are back in their cells after escaping for a short time early this morning.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Whittenburg, 32, and Charles Love Broke, 33, out from the jail around 2:30 Tuesday morning. The two knocked holes into the ceiling of a cell and made it outside onto an awning, which they also broke through.

Around 4:30 A.M. authorities found the men hiding out at a home about eight blocks away from the jail, on Main Street in Cassville. They are both back in custody and will now face additional charges for escaping and damages to the jail.

Whittenburg was arrested in June of last year for first degree child endangerment; second degree domestic assault; theft; and possession of a controlled substance.

Love was arrested in April of this year for first degree child molestation; attempted tampering with a victim; and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.