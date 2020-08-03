Barrel racers come out to Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. –Barrel racers grab their saddles and horses for a competition in Carthage aimed at raising awareness for those with disabilities.

The Buckles, Barrels and Bar-B-Q event was held in Carthage this weekend at the Lucky J Steakhouse and Arena.

The three-day event brought out barrel racers of all ages to compete.

The event has been hosted for the past five years by On My Own Incorporated, an non-profit that helps connect those with disabilities with equipment, transportation and other resources.

The barrel racing event has grown a lot over the years, and this gives the organization even more funds to use to help their clients.

Jennifer Gundy, Executive Dir., On My Own Incorporated, says, “The entry fees comes back to on my own, as a fundraiser, and we use that money to purchase adaptive equipment, do home

modifications, get shower chairs, and different things like that they may need to live independently in their own homes.”

On My Own Incorporated serves residents in Bates, Cedar, Hickory, St. Clair and Vernon Counties.

Nearly 300 contestants made it out this weekend for the event.

Winners in each competition received cash and prizes.