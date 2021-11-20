Bark N Brew pet adoption event

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local brewery is helping shelter animals find forever homes.

Today Chaos Brewing held its first “Bark N Brew” adoption event.

The Joplin Humane Society brought four dogs and several cats into the brewery to interact with customers.

The brewery paid for $10 of the pet adoption fees and threw in a free drink for anyone adopting a new family member.

“We love animals and it’s coming around the holiday season. So we want to make sure if people get out there and want to adopt an animal take it home for Christmas and holiday’s we can help facilitate that,” said Dale Clark, Chaos Brewing Partner.

“Our shelter is so incredibly full. We have animals that are adoption available that are not able to be put on the adoption side because we just don’t have space for them,” said Lex Evelhaoch, Joplin Humane Society volunteer coordinator.

The brewery hopes to hold more adoption events in the future.