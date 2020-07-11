Barco Drive-In in Lamar reopens

LAMAR, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri drive-in theater is finally reopening after weeks of fundraising and fixes.

The Barco Drive-In in Lamar originally had to shut down last month when the projector broke.

It reopens tonight with a new projector, thanks to a fundraising drive and updated wiring for the new projector.

Barco staff say the picture on the new projector is phenomenal, probably the best they’ve seen in 70 years.

Now in their 71st season, they’re ready to welcome audiences back to enjoy movies on the big screen.

Scott Kelley, Barco In The Plaza, Manager, said, “We’re just happy to be back and I mean it’s technically they call this the year of the drive-in and we’ve been down for almost four weeks worth of it so I’m just glad we’re back open.”

The show starts at 9 p.m. The snack bar opens at 8.