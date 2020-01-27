Baptist Church of Lamar holds game night for the community

LAMAR, Mo. — A local church invites its community to have some free food and fun.

Several dozen churchgoers invited friends and family members to a chili cook-off and game night at first Baptist Church of Lamar.

The appropriately dubbed Winter Games night also included board games, a Wii bowling tournament, and a pie contest.

Staff involved in the planning process say they do it to reach out to the community and provide a home-cooked meal for anyone who may need one.

Chastity O’Neal, Recreation Committee Chair, “We like to reach out to the community, to have something fun for everybody to just come together, not feel a pressure for it to be, you know, ‘well, it’s a church. It’s a church event.’ to come in and just feel relaxed, get to know people.”

Robb Hodson, Pastor, “Some of the people that come, this may be a major meal that they get, that they wouldn’t normally get on the weekend, and so that’s one of the things that we, one of the reasons we do thing the way we do it.”

The church has been hosting this event for the past several years and they have more community events coming up.

