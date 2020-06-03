Ballot Count Tie in SWMO Election

ANDERSON, Mo. — The ballot count for one race in southwest Missouri ended in a tie last night — so what happens now?

Don Hines and David Roark both received exactly 38 votes in the race for the city of Anderson Alderman West Ward.

McDonald County clerk, Kimberly Bell, says the next step is for the county to certify the election results, which can’t happen until after noon on Friday by law.

At that point, it is up to city officials in Anderson to decide how to proceed. Options include the candidates coming to an agreement, holding another election, or having a judge order a re-count.

Bell says this is the first time she’s seen a 50-50 tie happen since her time as clerk began 5 years ago.