Ballard sentenced for felony assault, serve in shock program

JOPLIN, Mo. —

A Joplin man is sentenced for Felony Assault after beating a man with a baseball bat.

Jack Ballard, 39, is sentenced to seven years in prison for Felony 2nd Degree Assault. Ballard will serve in the Shock Incarceration Program. After 120 days, the courts will review his record and possibly place him on probation.

Ballard left Michael Osborne, 33, unconscious in the streets after beating him with a baseball bat in September 2018.

Just four months later, Osborne allegedly killed another man.

Osborne is in the county jail awaiting trial.