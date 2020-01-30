Baldknobbers hitting the road for charity

LAMAR, Mo. — A Branson show is hitting the road to support Southwest Missouri charities.

The Baldknobbers will perform next week at Lamar’s Thiebaud Auditorium.

100% of ticket sales will benefit local seniors, education projects, and a number of Lamar area youth groups.

The performers say it’s a unique chance for them to see a different part of Missouri.

Megan Mabe, Baldknobbers, said, “We enjoy doing road shows. It gets us away from Branson – we enjoy taking our show and showing people what Branson has to offer and bringing a little taste of that to some of our surrounding communities.”

Michael Moyer, Lamar Youth Pastor, said, “Well just an amazing opportunity for us to raise some funds to support local youth.”

The charity concert takes place on Saturday, February 8th with shows at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

You can find out more by contacting the Lamar Chamber of Commerce.