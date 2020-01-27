Baked potato fundraiser helping send kids to youth leadership conference

JOPLIN, Mo. — The community rallies to help send area youth to a leadership conference in Iowa.

35 kids attending Central Christian Center is headed to the Ignite Youth Leadership this March.

The conference caters to developing young people as leaders and youth workers.

So, Sunday locals came out to the center to help support them at their baked potato fundraiser.

For each kid to go, it will cost about $100.

The church has raised half of what they need for everyone to be able to attend.

Alyssa Coffey, youth member, says, “I feel a lot closer to God whenever we go and the worship is amazing. I get to sing my heart out and it’s just awesome.”

Nathan Jones, youth pastor, says, “We have a community here in Joplin that has grown to be very generous and I love that and I don’t take that for granted, but I also greatly appreciate it.”

If you couldn’t help support the church youth Sunday, you can call their office at 417-781-5982 for more information on how you can give.