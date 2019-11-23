PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pittsburg Fire and Police Departments Fire Up the grill to help kids in the neighborhood.

It was the annual badges and burgers event.

This year, the proceeds go to the Children’s Advocacy Center.

The center provides child safety specialists who serve children in Pittsburg.

The community purchased burgers, chips, cookies, and drinks to help fundraise money for the center.

Whitney Lovell, Executive Director of Children’s Advocacy Center said, “We are completely grant funded and then we rely for the rest on fundraisers and donations. So this really helps bridge the gap on what our grants do not cover.”

The community really showed up to show their support.

Within the first hour of the fundraiser, all 320 burgers that were prepared, sold out!