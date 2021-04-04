Back-to-school vaccinations for students being held in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Health Department is offering back-to-school vaccinations for students.

The health department is currently scheduling appointments for school immunizations.

Parents or guardians need to bring their Photo I.D. and their child’s shot records to the appointment.

The health department is encouraging families to get their shots now before the back-to-school rush begins.

Cynthia Burnham, Medical Division Coordinator, says, “There are a lot of hold ups when you go back to schools. Most schools will not allow you to get your child’s school schedule or pick up computers and so if you get it done now in the Spring you’re prepared when school starts. You don’t hit that back to school rush the last two or three weeks before school starts.”

The health department has vaccine appointments from 9 A.M. until 4 P.M. Monday-Friday.

To make an appointment go to four-states-home-page-dot-com. to make an appointment

call 417-623-6122 EXT. 266