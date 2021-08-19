Back to school shots being offered in Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local health department is doing what it can to make sure kids are healthy when they go back to school next week.

The Newton County Health Department in Neosho is offering back-to-school shots. They include ones for meningitis, tetanus, pertussis and diphtheria. Most insurance plans will cover the cost of these vaccines.

Officials say they’ve seen a number of individuals and families take advantage of the service

“We’ve seen a good increase in the folks coming in to the health department to get their back to school shots. A lot of eighth graders and seniors that have to have meningitis shots are coming in to get those, and so it’s been a busy time,” says Larry Bergner, Newton County Health Department Administrator.

If people are unsure of what shots they or their children need, they can find out from their school, local health department or their primary care physician.