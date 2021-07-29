Back-to-school clothes are going to be free for local families at Crosslines in Joplin

JOPLIN, MO – In today’s dose of good news… No doubt, back-to-school clothes for kids can be expensive, which is why a local non-profit wants to help.

Crosslines Ministries in Joplin is opening its doors to local families in need.

It normally limits families to a certain amount of free clothing over a certain period of time, but officials are waiving that policy for a few days next month.

“There’s a lot of people in the community that just need a little bit of extra help, they don’t quite qualify for our services, especially around this time, lots of kids, lots of things to buy and so we um we offer it once in the fall and once in the spring.” Says Carrie Pence, Dir. of Daily Operations, Crosslines Ministries.

Crosslines will host a total of 5 back-to-school sessions beginning next week.

4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. on Monday and 10:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. on Tuesday.

3 more are schedules for the following week.

And again, all of the clothes are free to area families in need.