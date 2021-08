WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Wyandotte Nation is working to make sure children head back to school prepared.

They will be hosting a Back to School Bash drive thru at the Wyandotte Nation Family Services Building.

Starting at 6:15 P.M. on families will be able to pick up backpacks full of school supplies.

This will only be for children from Pre-K up until the 5 grade while supplies last.

Children must be in attendance.