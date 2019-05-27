Baby found alive with dead parents in Michigan motel room

(CNN Newsource) - A six-month old baby from Michigan is recovering after being found in a motel room with her dead parents.

Authorities say the child survived days on her own. She was eventually found after police were called for a welfare check.

Investigators believe baby Skylah survived two-to-three days alone before she was found in the motel room with her deceased parents.

Today state police identified the mother and father as Jessica Bramer from Grand Rapids and Christian Reed from Marne. Both were in their late 20's. Their autopsies were performed today, but their cause of death is still being determined.

Investigators and family confirm that drug paraphernalia was found inside the room, but it will take at least a month for toxicology results. At this time there is no indication of foul play.

We tried to talk to motel staff to learn if anyone saw anything or heard the baby crying, but they refused to answer any questions. Baby Skylah was taken to the hospital dehydrated and in critical condition Friday.

The bodies were found shortly before noon when police were called for a welfare check. According to family, the couple has been in and out of jail, and were staying with the baby at the motel for roughly a week.

