Babies at Freeman Hospital West each get their own Santa hats

Some tiny patients are channeling Santa Claus during their stay in the hospital.

Babies at Freeman Hospital West are each getting their own Santa hat, spreading a bit of the season through the nursery and Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit. Volunteer knit hats for the annual project year-round. The hats are distributed throughout the month, which can add up to 300 or more distributed.

“We just are so happy to share in that Christmas joy and just to be able to give this special gift to our moms is something all the volunteers are proud to be a part of,” says Linda McIntosh, Freeman Volunteer Manager.

The Freeman Santa Hat Program runs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve.