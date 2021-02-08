B117 Covid19 Variant now being tracked in Missouri

MISSOURI — Missouri is tracking a new variant of Coronavirus in the state.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is reporting its first case of the B117 Covid-19 variant.

It was found in Marion County — which is in Northeast Missouri.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention this variant can spread faster.

This variant of the virus was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020.

So far the CDC is reporting 611 cases of this variant in 33 states in the USA since Thursday.