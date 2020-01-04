B.F. Goodrich plant clean-up nearly complete

MIAMI, Ok. — The second phase of the B.F. Goodrich plant clean-up is nearly complete.

Phase two, which began back in October, included the EPA removing asbestos in the powerhouse building on site, as well as removal of asbestos in the basement areas of the old Goodrich plant.

7 utility pits scattered across the site were cleaned up as well.

Carbon black located in a tank on site was removed.

Materials left in the warehouse that had hazardous materials inside as well had to be cleaned up.

Mike McAteer, EPA Federal On Scene Coordinator, said, “Lot of times on big removals like this you have some glitches that come up, but this one has been very smooth. We haven’t had any serious problems we’ve been able everything we needed to do got on time. We haven’t had much in the way of weather delays just a few.”

Work is expected to be complete by the end of January.

McAteer adds the EPA’s hope is the city of Miami can begin putting the land back to use soon.