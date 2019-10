CARTHAGE, Mo. — An area organization needs your input for an upcoming event.

Residents of Carthage can now nominate deserving people and companies for the annual Carthage Chamber banquet.

Among the awards to be given out include Citizen of the Year, the Spotlight Award, Small Business of the Year, and the Athena Leadership Award.

Nominations need to be in at the Chamber by Friday, November 29th, which is located at 402 Garrison, Carthage, Mo. 64836.

The awards will be handed out on January 17th.