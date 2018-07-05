Avoiding Summer Vehicle Theft

The month of July is recognized as national vehicle theft prevention month.

Webb City Police Chief Don Melton says there are increased thefts during the summer.

According to the DMV, about 42% of vehicles stolen are never recovered.

Melton encourages people to lock your vehicles especially when you warm it up or cool it off.

"Remove all your valuables especially firearms...That's a big theft is having someone take a firearm out of an unoccupied vehicle," says Chief Melton.

Melton encourages the public to report any incidents with car theft to law enforcement they perceive to be suspicious.

